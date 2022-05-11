Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $569.86. 82,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,556. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

