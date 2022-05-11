Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 6,931,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

