Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will announce $116.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the highest is $117.07 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 94,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

