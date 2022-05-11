Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $50.95 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $14,468,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

