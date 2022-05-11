Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Cango stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Cango has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cango by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cango by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cango by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

