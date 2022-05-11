Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $48.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.46 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $194.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.63 million, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

