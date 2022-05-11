Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to announce $490.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $525.60 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $421.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

CRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 4,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,113. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

