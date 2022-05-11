Brokerages Anticipate Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferguson’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($191.10) to £140 ($172.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

FERG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. 2,803,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,505. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $111.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

