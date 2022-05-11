Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.00. Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshpet by 24.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

