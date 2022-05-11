Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will report $141.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.60 million and the lowest is $135.72 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $131.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $543.23 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,374. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

