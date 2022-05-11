Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $4.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $4.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the lowest is $3.98. Littelfuse reported earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $250.35. 128,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

