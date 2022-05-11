Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Pentair posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $49.17 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.