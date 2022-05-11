Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

RCKT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,068. The firm has a market cap of $574.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

