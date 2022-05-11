Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $284.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.10 million. Yelp reported sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 9,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,832. Yelp has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

