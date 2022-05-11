Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $4.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.45. Chevron reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $21.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $23.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,548 shares of company stock worth $53,610,028 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. 66,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

