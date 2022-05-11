Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

PSTL opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a PE ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.