Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.31 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) to announce $55.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.51 million and the lowest is $55.06 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $52.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $225.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $234.38 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $244.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

RPT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 630,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

