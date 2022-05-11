Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $104.70

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.70.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 123,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,085,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,513.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

