Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $53.33

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.