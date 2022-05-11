Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $61.75

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $93,975,000 and have sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 115,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,729. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.