Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target at $94.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €106.00 ($111.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BDRFY opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

