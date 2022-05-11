Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 319.50

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($3.94).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 233.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.09. The company has a market cap of £521.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($4,894.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

