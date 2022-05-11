Brokerages Set Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price at $127.00

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GECFF. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

GECFF opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. Gecina has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

