Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $186.65

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GPN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.65. 44,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
