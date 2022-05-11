Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Target Price at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.26).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:HBR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 469.80 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 14,572,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 405.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

