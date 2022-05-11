Brokerages Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT at $9.00

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

HOOK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 419,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,152. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

