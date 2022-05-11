Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $62.25

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LEGN stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 744,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

