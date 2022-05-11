Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Price Target at $10.92

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

