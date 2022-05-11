Brokerages Set PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT at $34.25

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

