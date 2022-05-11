Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $30.25

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

