Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Target Price at $38.14

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:USM opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

