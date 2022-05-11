Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2023 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Cummins stock opened at $197.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $270.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Cummins by 47.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,348 shares of company stock worth $10,201,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

