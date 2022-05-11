Brokers Issue Forecasts for IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.61 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

