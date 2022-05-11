Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of SHAK opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

