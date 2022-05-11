Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tetra Tech, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $130.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

