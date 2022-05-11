Brokers Offer Predictions for Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ASTE opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $942.23 million, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

