Brokers Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.67.

PBH opened at C$98.60 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$97.48 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$105.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

