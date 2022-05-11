Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Graham makes up 1.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Graham worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $598.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $601.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.79.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

