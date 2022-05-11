Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MACK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.68.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.