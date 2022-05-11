Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MACK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $124,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

