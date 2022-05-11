Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,388 shares during the period. Sotera Health comprises 0.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Sotera Health worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after acquiring an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 199,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 417,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

