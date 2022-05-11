Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

