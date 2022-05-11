BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.93

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 3319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck purchased 10,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

