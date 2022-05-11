BSCPAD Hits One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00559042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,442.26 or 2.01201915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.44 or 0.07079798 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.