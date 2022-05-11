BT Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTBD) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th

BT Brands’ (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 11th. BT Brands had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of BTBD stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23.

Get BT Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.