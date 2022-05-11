Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

