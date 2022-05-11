Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 49,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 68,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

