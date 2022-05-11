Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($27.48).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($19.33) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,622.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,205.03). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,432.87).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.