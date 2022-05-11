BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

