Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

