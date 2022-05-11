Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $356,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 214.7% during the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

